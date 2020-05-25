A NEWPORT woman has been getting in the saddle to raise money in memory of a friend who died of brain cancer.

Laila Freckleton and a team of friends are running, cycling or walking the length of a marathon - 26.2 miles - across this month in memory if their friend Catherine Roberts, who died of brain cancer two years ago, aged 27.

So far, 27 other supporters of the fund are joining in, from all the four corners of the world - with many based in Wales, where Ms Roberts was from - and have already raised more than £8,000 for the Catherine Roberts Fund.

The fund is a supporter group for The Brain Tumour Charity.

(Catherine and Laila together back in 2015)

“My best friend Catherine Roberts passed away two years ago to brain tumour at the age of 27 in May,” Ms Freckleton said.

“She was a very fit and active person who lit the room with sunshine and was a positive force to everyone she met. Throughout the month of May, I will be running the distance of a marathon in order to raise funds along with a team of her friends and family who are also taking part in various challenges.

“Most people are taking on a marathon, some are cycling 100km over the month, and some doing 26.2-minute circuits every day for the entire month. I wanted to create a positive movement in honour of Catherine and to lift everyone’s spirits as well as keeping your head and body fit.

MORE NEWS:

“I hate running and I am very slow and not fit at all. However, you need to challenge yourself. Doing something Cath loved and I hate is actually the best part because she will be laughing all the way to the finish line with me.

(Laila was inspired to create a positive distraction during this month to help raise money)

“I have done no training nor do I even own any running trainers, so I will be running in whatever I find and go as far as I can before my legs fall off.

“It makes me feel closer to her knowing that I am doing something she would love with those she loved dearly. Although she is sorely missed, we are keeping her memory alive with every step”.

Geraldine Pipping, The Charity’s Director of Fundraising, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the efforts made by our fantastic fundraisers and wish them all the very best”.

To donate head to https://www.justgiving.com/team/CathsRunners?invite=true