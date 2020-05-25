THERE have been no additional coronavirus deaths reported in Gwent in the last 24 hours - a third day in succession that Public Health Wales has published no deaths for the region.

The number of people that have died with confirmed Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has stayed the same at 261.

There are seven new cases of the disease in Gwent; another decrease on yesterday’s 13. That means the overall amount of cases in Gwent since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,498.

There are five new cases in Caerphilly (nine yesterday), one in Torfaen, one in Blaenau Gwent, but none elsewhere.

Only Powys Teaching Health Board (four) and Swansea Bay University Health Board (three) have fewer cases of the virus today than Gwent in Wales.

Across Wales, there are 106 new cases - down on 140 yesterday. That means there are 13,415 cases known in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

1,274 people are now thought to have died of the virus in Wales - up seven on yesterday for the second day in succession - although the true number is likely to be higher.

The Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board has reported 58 new cases, taking its cumulative number above Gwent's to 2,510.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director at Public Health Wales, said: “Social distancing rules remain in effect. Public Health Wales fully supports Welsh Government’s revised stay-at-home regulations. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Public Health Wales, working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, is recruiting 500 participants as part of the Oxford Vaccine Group COVID-19 vaccine trial.

"The aim of this study is to find a safe vaccine that will develop immunity against the virus and thus prevent the disease. Co-ordinated by Health and Care Research Wales, this is a collaboration between Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and the Centre for Trials Research at Cardiff University.

“This is an important study to test the effectiveness of one of the main candidate vaccines for COVID-19 in Wales. If successful, vaccination will provide a route out of this pandemic. We will be recruiting participants for screening and administration of vaccine, and monitoring outcomes and safety."