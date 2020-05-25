VETERAN musician Vic Anstice will be turning 95 in isolation on Thursday - the first time in 20 years he will not get to celebrate with his family around him.

Mr Anstice, from Newport, is known for performing in the Adelphia Dance Band with Margie Wynne and Bill Barkus, where they plated all kinds of music at social clubs, halls, and hotels. They were even asked to perform at parties, everything from Christmas to birthdays – this would continue for the next 40 to 50 years.