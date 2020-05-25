VETERAN musician Vic Anstice will be turning 95 in isolation on Thursday - the first time in 20 years he will not get to celebrate with his family around him.
Mr Anstice, from Newport, is known for performing in the Adelphia Dance Band with Margie Wynne and Bill Barkus, where they plated all kinds of music at social clubs, halls, and hotels. They were even asked to perform at parties, everything from Christmas to birthdays – this would continue for the next 40 to 50 years.
“Sadly, this year, because of the lockdown the family party will not be possible, and Vic will miss seeing his family and friends,” said daughter Sue Pearce.
“The whole family and many friends have been celebrating Christmas, Easter and Vic’s birthdays with musical evenings for the last 20 years”.
The Argus spoke with Mr Anstice not long after his 90th birthday which he spent surrounded by his family, but this year he will be spending it at home being looked after by his carers from Cymru Care as over the past few years he has developed mobility issues.
“Lack of mobility, however, has not prevented him from playing his accordion along with this daughter when she is able to visit.
“The family is convinced that it is his music and sheer determination to keep playing that has kept him going”.
His daughter and son Phil Anstice both want to thank their dad for bringing music into their lives and wish him a very happy 95th birthday.
“We will catch up with the celebrations when this lockdown is over,” they both said.