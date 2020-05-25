EXACTLY a year ago today another enthralling season for County ended in heartbreak.

A last-gasp strike from Tranmere Rovers' Connor Jennings put paid to the Exiles' hopes of League One football this season after a tetchy affair in the glorious sunshine at Wembley.

It compounded County's woes on the day after big Jamille Matt was brought down in the box, but ferocious calls for a penalty were to no avail. And the rest is history.

Camera Club member Roger Fuller, who was invited by the club to take photos on the big day, has shared his shots with us. You can re-live the day in pictures below.

Were you roaring on the boys at Wembley? You can share your memories by emailing jonathon.hill@newsquest.co.uk.