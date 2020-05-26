A ROUND-UP of recent speeding cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

FERENC HAMBURGER, 40, of Berkerolles Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Trethomas, Caerphilly.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

LEWYS JACK EVANS, 23, of Eastville Road, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on Newport’s A467 between Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner Roundabout.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

RYAN ADAMS, 37, of Cwmalsie Crescent, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was fined £250 after he admitted speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

LEIGH JOHN BENNETT, 35, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on Newport’s A467 between Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner Roundabout.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

LAURA BILLS, 27, of New Park Road, Risca, was fined £306 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on Newport’s A467 between Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner Roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

CATHY LOUISE CLIFTON, 54, of Nursery Rise, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was fined £161 after she admitted speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

BARBARA ANNE HOSKINS, 61, of Pentwyngwyn Road, Rudry, Caerphilly, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Bedwas.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

GARETH LLOYD JONES, 34, of Victoria Road, Fleur de Lys, Blackwood, was fined £220 after he admitted speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

JADE NASH, 29, of Highland Crescent, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Oakdale.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

RUSSELL OLIVER, 53, of Cefn Road, Blackwood, was fined £293 after he admitted speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with four points.