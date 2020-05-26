A GWENT band, who formed just last year, are set to release their debut EP in August - with a new single coming next week.
The Autumn Killers - made up of Rob Reece, from Caerphilly, on bass guitar; Duncan Richardson, from Newport, on guitar, backing vocals and keyboards; and Jordan Wright, from Cardiff, on drums, backing vocals and percussion.
The band was originally formed at a four-piece but after several member changes they decided to stick to being a trio.
Mr Reece said the single Chains, which will be released next Friday, was written about a personal relationship he was in that felt like being in chains, hence the title.
They described themselves as “listenable rock”, but have since decided on a complete change of sound, with more raw sounding with elements of keyboards and synths added.
Last year their debut single When Angels Lie was released independently, but, they have not long signed a deal with Skyfire Records who will help with the worldwide release of their EP and forthcoming singles.
For more information and to check out their music, head to @theautumnkillers on Facebook