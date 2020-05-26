A MAN from Ebbw Vale has created a song about the current pandemic – which has gone viral – to raise money for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

David Jenkins, 43, who also goes by the name ‘Bubba’ wrote the song NHS Save Us All in dedication to those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being stuck in the house for a long time and seeing what everyone else is doing through, it just came to me,” he said.

Mr Jenkins said, although he has been making music since he was a child, being in lockdown has pushed him to be more creative.

(Mr Jenkins has also had people contacting him wanting to work with him on another song)

“It made me realise what I should be doing,” he added. “It’s put music back into my system”.

Mr Jenkins has also sung the song outside Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, as well as reaching those in Mexico and San Francisco with the power of social media.

“I couldn’t go into the studio, so I sang into my iPhone, wrote the music and sent the recording off to the recording studio who then sent it to Germany, back to them, and then me again,” he said.

“It was a crazy way to do it”.

Since the release of the song, he said he has had many messages thanking him for making it – saying it is music they can relate to during such unprecedented times.

You can listen to the song by going to Bubba’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bubbalve/

To donate to the GoFundMe head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/bubba-nhs-save-us-all