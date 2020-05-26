A VITAL Newport mental health charity has received more than half a million pounds from Comic Relief for a new major project.

Newport Mind is the only Welsh organisation out of nine in the UK to receive the funding to deliver a four-year project supporting families and young people with mental health issues.

The project – called 'Bridging the Gap' – will see the city charity team up with Literature Wales and Community House, Maindee Youth Project, focusing on BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) people, LGBTQ+ people and those from a low-income background.

David Bland, chief executive of Newport Mind, said: “We are privileged to be the only organisation in Wales to receive this significant level of funding from Comic Relief.

Newport Mind and Maindee Youth Project at Maindee Festival 2019

“We are committed with Literature Wales and Community House, Maindee Youth Project to making as much of a positive difference as we can to the mental health and wellbeing of children, young people and families from the most disadvantaged and excluded communities of Newport.”

The project aims to reduce waiting times for families trying to access support, reduce the stigma around mental health issues, and influence changes to legislation to improve services.

Comic Relief received a total of 396 applications for the funding.

Lleucu Siencyn, chief executive of Literature Wales said: “We are delighted to be working with Newport Mind and Community House, Maindee Youth Project on this important initiative.

"We believe that literature has the power to improve and transform lives. ‘Bridging the Gap’ will provide a platform for young people and their families to express themselves and have their voices heard, as well as helping to positively change the futures of our communities through creativity.”

Dave Bland

Ingrid Wilson, acting chair of trustees, Community House Eton Road for Maindee Youth Project added: “Community House has a long and proud tradition of working with people who might be particularly vulnerable because of their situation, so we welcome this opportunity for our Maindee Youth Project to contribute to building strong, caring and resilient community together.”

For further information about the project contact Dave Bland on 07787 295468 or email dave.bland@newportmind.org