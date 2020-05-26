THE need for more cycle lanes in towns in Monmouthshire has emerged as a popular suggestion for ways to improve active travel in the county.
The county council is inviting members of the public to submit ideas on how it can improve active travel in its public spaces during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
And safer, clearer marked cycle lanes - and more of them - feature prominently in the replies to date.
There have also been calls for bridleways and footpaths to be better marked and for action to be taken to ensure pavements in towns are not blocked or partially blocked by parked vehicles.
The council would like to hear of any ideas for adapting sustainable transport and active travel - walking and cycling - in line with social distancing measures.
Anyone with an idea or ideas may email them to activetravel@monmouthshire.gov.uk
The closing date is Thursday June 4.