TRAFFIC is reported as very slow this morning on several approaches to the High Beech Roundabout at Chepstow.
Roadworks at the roundabout are causing tailbacks north on the A466 link road from the M4, east on the A48 back through Pwllmeyric, and west on the A48 Hardwick Hill.
Traffic is also queuing on Fair View in Bulwark, to get onto the roundabout.
The work at the roundabout is in connection with improvements planned as part of measures to try to improve traffic flow at the site, which is a regular bottleneck for traffic.
Work has resumed after being delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions.