THERE are a range of road closures and delays in place due to work being carried out across Gwent.
If you are needing to make an essential journey, here is a round-up of all the locations where there may be delays and closures:
Newport
Orchard Street: The road is closed both ways between the B4596 Caerleon Road to Margaret Avenue due to construction works.
- Pillmawr Road: Electricity work near the Three Horseshoes pub may mean delays on Pillmawr Road.
- Docks Way: Gas mains work on Docks Way means there is single alternate line traffic around 28 East Retail Park.
- Corporation Road: Construction work means there are temporary traffic signals on Corporation Road at Traston Road.
- A467 Forge Road: One lane is closed both ways on the A467 Forge Road around Park View (Bassaleg Roundabout) due to construction.
Caerphilly
- Full Moon Access Road: There are stop/go boards and a tree felling operation on the Full Moon Access Road on the A467 near the Full Moon Roundabout at Cross Keys.
Torfaen
- Llandowlais Street, Cwmbran: Water mains work means there are temporary traffic signals on Llandowlais Street near The Waterloo pub.
- Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran: Water mains work may cause disruption on Llantarnam Road at Oakfield Road.
- Llewelyn Road, Cwmbran: Sewer works on Llywelyn Road at Radnor Way means there are temporary traffic signals in place.
- The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran: Temporary traffic signals in place on The Highway at Pettingale Road due to gas mains work.
- Osborne Road, Pontypool: There is construction work on the A4043 Osborne Road at Hanbury Road that may cause delays.
Blaenau Gwent
- A465 Heads of the Valleys: Restrictions between the A4077 Main Road at Gilwern Junction to A4047 King Street at Brynmawr Roundabout, due to major works on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road Westbound.
- B4560: Temporary traffic signals in place on B4560 Llangynidr Road at Queensway, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, due to utility works.
- Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale: Gas main works are taking place on the A4281 Steel Works Road at Heol Cae Ffwrnais.
- Poplar Road, Tredegar: Temporary traffic signals on Poplar Road at Fields Road due to gas mains work.
Monmouthshire
- Beachley Road, Chepstow: There are temporary traffic signals in place both ways on Beachley Road near Hendrick Drive due to gas mains work.
- M48 Wye Valley: One lane is closed on the M48 westbound from J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) to M4 J23 for construction.
- A466 Wye Valley Link Road: Temporary traffic signals in place due to gas mains work both ways near St Lawrence Close and at A48 Newport Road on High Beech Roundabout.
- Fair View, Chepstow: Temporary traffic signals are in place on Fair View at The Paddock due to gas mains work.