THREE Caerphilly recycling centres have had to close their gates to cars just hours into the first day of reopening.
Queues began to form as early as 6.30am, according to Caerphilly County Borough Council's social media pages, where warnings at 9am stated that they may have to turn away cars. And at 12.45pm, the council posted the following update to their social media platforms:
"Please note - Due to significant queues, we are no longer able to accept additional cars at the following recycling sites: Aberbargoed; Trehir; Penallta.
"Please remember - The sites are open for essential waste that cannot be stored safely at home or disposed of via our normal collection services. All facilities are likely to be very busy this week so please consider delaying your visit if possible."
Caerphilly sites were the only ones in Gwent that did not have a booking system in place.
The council have been contacted for comment.