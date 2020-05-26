ANOTHER 15 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent, but the number of reported deaths has not increased in the area for the fourth day in a row.

Of the new cases recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, seven were in Caerphilly, six were in Newport, and there was one each in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show no rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Gwent. The official death toll in the ABUHB area remains at 261 people.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales has passed 2,500.

Today, PHW announced 141 new cases in Wales, bringing the total to 13,556.

Eight more deaths have been reported, taking the total Covid-19 death toll in Wales to 1,282.

A further 3,030 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday.

PHW's Dr Giri Shankar issued a reminder that new guidance had been issued on Covid-19 symptoms.

"All individuals should self-isolate if they develop at least one of the following coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough or fever or loss of smell (anosmia) or taste," he said.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

"The individual’s household should self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for seven days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell or taste."

Dr Shankar also said anyone experiencing symptoms could now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal.

For further information and a link to the booking website, visit www.gov.wales/coronavirus or (for the Welsh-language version) www.llyw.cymru/coronafeirws

There is also a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.