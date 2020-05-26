CORONAVIRUS-related deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 452 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - 195 more than reported by Public Health Wales.

Unlike Public Health Wales (PHW) data - which only includes laboratory-confirmed coronavirus deaths, the ONS statistics, published weekly, include all cases where mention of COVID-19 is made on a person’s death certificate.

The latest ONS figure covers the period December 28 2019-May 15 2020. The PHW figure for Gwent on May 15 was 257.

Newport is the third highest local authority area for death rate when deaths are compared to the local population.

There have been 149 deaths there - a rate of around 97.2 deaths per 100,000 population: 99 deaths occurred in a hospital setting, 43 in a care home, four at home, one in a hospice and two in "another communal establishment".

Caerphilly has seen the second highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 123: 98 deaths occurred in a hospital, 18 in a care home, six at home and one “elsewhere”.

Torfaen has seen 62 coronavirus-related deaths: 52 deaths occurred in a hospital, six in a care home, three at home and one in a hospice.

Blaenau Gwent has seen 60 coronavirus-related deaths: 36 deaths occurred in a hospital, 22 in a care home and two at home.

Monmouthshire has seen 58 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 deaths occurred in a hospital, 14 in a care home and five at home.

The ONS said next week's figures will be a better representation of any trend, as it will not include bank holidays.

According to the data, there has now been a total of 2,007 deaths involving coronavirus in Wales.