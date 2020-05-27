A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

JASON PRITCHARD, 39, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted criminal damage when he smashed glass at the front counter of Newport Central police station on May 19.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

KIRK JOSEPH EDWARDS, 23, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing meat from Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £393.25 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM ANTHONY BYRNE, 29, of Marconi Close, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

SARAH JAYNE GREENAWAY, 24, of Cwrt Yr Ysgol, Risca, was fined £660 after she admitted that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

ROXANNE BIDGWAY, 32, of Danygraig, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was fined £300 after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

DARLENY BRITTON, 47, of Nelson Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after she admitted that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL CLAY, 61, of Ty'n y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY HUMPHRIES, 20, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after he admitted driving without insurance in Blackwood.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.