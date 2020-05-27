MEMBERS of a Cwmbran rugby club have raised more than £2,000 for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board by designing new kit t-shirts for the club.
Croesyceiliog RFC settled on a new NHS heroes salute design when thinking of ways they could support the health service, as well as raise funds for it.
All sections of the club, including minis and juniors, have become involved in the project.
“We chose the NHS because of the Covid outbreak, as it directly effects many of players and supporters of the club," said member Rhys Bain.
The shirt that the club designed
“There are many affiliated with the club that are key workers and still work to this day, even given the amount of risk involved."
The senior team
The junior team
The club is expecting delivery of the t-shirts soon and hopes to have a few delivered to a selection of age groups - with social distancing in place.
The signed Welsh Rugby shirt that will be auctioned off
The club has also set up a ‘silent auction’ where bidders have the chance of purchasing a signed Wales rugby shirt.
To follow the club's fundraising journey, follow @croesyceiliognhs on Facebook.