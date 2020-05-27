NEWPORT council’s Conservative group leader has said there are “more important issues” than Dominic Cummings’ controversial trip to County Durham during lockdown - but other Tory city councillors have voiced differing opinions on the issue.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser said he made the 260-mile journey from London because of fears over a lack of childcare if he became incapacitated with the virus, and concerns about his family’s safety.

But critics say the the trip broke the government’s lockdown rules and have called for him to resign.

Newport council’s Tory group leader, Cllr Matthew Evans, refused to be drawn on whether or not he backed Mr Cummings, adding he is “sick and tired of the whole thing.”

“I have not defended him and I have not criticised him,” he said.

“People locally have bigger concerns about their jobs and prospects and when they will be able to see their friends and family again.

“Those are the things I want the answers to, and I think a lot of residents in Newport feel the same.”

But Caerleon councillor Joan Watkins said Mr Cummings was right to put family first.

“He is a father first, and stand in that man’s shoes before you make judgements,” she said.

She also said the Prime Minister was right to stand by his aide.

Allt-yr-yn councillor Charles Ferris also backed Mr Cummings, saying he had given “a plausible explanation” about the trip.

“I think it is reasonable a man would want to move to protect the safety of his child,” he said.

But he conceded that the issue does risk undermining the UK Government’s lockdown rules.

“It does tend to undermine what we do,” he said.

“But he wanted to protect his kids first and I think his instincts overrode that.”

Graig councillor David Williams conceded that on reflection Mr Cummings might not have made “the best of decisions” - but he said as a parent he “might have done the same thing.”

“I do not think it was the wisest of decisions but I can imagine why someone would do it,” he added.

And Langstone councillor Ray Mogford said people would have to make their own minds up about the situation, adding there are “other things to be getting on with.”