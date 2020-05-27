A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH JOHN WILLIAMS, 35, of Bassaleg Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MICHAEL ROSS GETTINGS, 31, of Fern Court, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

CRAIG JONES, 41, of Tawelfan, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

LEWIS PAUL EVANS, 34, of Itchen Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN ROGERS, 45, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was fined £660 after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRANCE BARTLETT, 60, of Grosmont Way, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAVOL BACAG, 25, of Manchester Street, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD JAMES BLYTHE, 48, of Penygarn Road, Pontypool, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.