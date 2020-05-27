UPDATE 07.52: George Street is now open in both directions, but the incident seems to still be ongoing.
A coastguard search and rescue van is in the vicinity at Castle Bingo car park.
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an incident near George Street Bridge, Gwent Police have confirmed.
George Street is closed in both directions and there is heavy traffic due to a police incident from Corporation Road to Lower Dock Street.
Police, two fire engines, and a South Wales Fire and Rescue appliance - not a fire engine - are at the scene.
This is affecting traffic in and out of the centre from Maindee.
