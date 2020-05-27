Coronavirus: today's headlines and everything else you need to know
- - Coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 452 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - 195 more than reported by Public Health Wales.
- - Public Health Wales reported no deaths in Gwent for a fourth day in a row yesterday
- - Fifteen new cases in Gwent: seven of them in Caerphilly, six in Newport, one in Torfaen and one in Blaenau Gwent
- - The Welsh Government's decision on to what extent lockdown restrictions will be eased in Wales will be revealed on Friday
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment