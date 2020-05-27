A DEFENDANT accused of attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run incident left a 22-year-old man in hospital in a critical condition has been denied bail.
Romanian national David Rista, aged 24, of Rugby Road, Newport, made a bail application before Judge Rhys Rowlands at Cardiff Crown Court.
He stands charged with the attempted murder of compatriot Strugurel Lacatus on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Rista has also denied causing the alleged victim grievous bodily harm with intent and causing him serious injury by dangerous driving.
The incident happened on Newport’s Wharf Road just before 2pm.
Rista was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Christopher Rees.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Rowlands.
A trial date has been set for September 28.
