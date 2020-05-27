THE boss of Pontypool RFC has started a new blog which he hopes will raise awareness of mental health issues in sport.

In March Ben Jeffreys, who has spoken openly in the past about his struggles with his own mental health, announced he was taking a temporary leave of absence as Pooler's chief executive to undergo treatment for depression and anxiety.

Now Mr Jeffreys, who has said "beginning to feel well again", has started a blog, called The MindField, in an effort to promote discussion of mental health issues in sport.

View the blog here: https://themindfieldpodcast.wordpress.com/2020/05/26/test/

Be aware the blog contains discussion of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Support with mental health is available from your GP, or from Mind Cymru on 0300 123 3393 via info@mind.org.uk or by texting 86463.

Confidential, 24-hour support for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is available from the Samaritans on 116 123.