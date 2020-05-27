A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an incident at Cormorant Way, Duffryn yesterday.
Police were at the scene from 16.55pm until after 10pm, while South Wales Fire and Rescue appliances and ambulances also attended.
A man was seen leaving the house on a stretcher in handcuffs at around 10.30pm.
READ MORE:
- Newport murder bid suspect denied bail
- Traders feel pushed out of Newport Market by rent rises plan
- Newport care home boss warns sector may not survive pandemic
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 16.55pm yesterday (Tuesday 26th May 2020) we received a report of concerns for the safety of a man on Cormorant Way in Duffryn, Newport.
"Officers, including our Joint Firearms Unit, attended and later arrested a 23-year-old man from the area on suspicion of affray and he is currently in police custody."
Comments are closed on this article.