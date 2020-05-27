PUBLIC Health Wales (PHW) has reported Covid-19 related deaths in Gwent for the first time since Friday, and reported another eight cases of coronavirus in the region.

The latest figures show two more people have died in Gwent, taking the overall number of deaths to 263.

Of the new cases recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, four were in Monmouthshire, two in Blaenau Gwent, one in Newport, one in Caerphilly, and none in Torfaen.

Today, PHW announced 97 new cases in Wales, bringing the total to 13,653.

Eleven more deaths have been reported, taking the total Covid-19 death toll in Wales to 1,293.

A further 2,206 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday.

Gwent has recorded fewer cases than Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board (42), Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (19), and Cardiff and the Vale (14).

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Anyone experiencing symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal.

"For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: www.gov.wales/coronavirus or www.llyw.cymru/coronafeirws.

"This will be supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test."