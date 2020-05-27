A COMMUNITY has been left devastated after a minibus used by a childminder, emblazoned with a special message in memory of her best friend, was stolen.

Childminder Amanda Probert posted about the theft of her "lovely and splendid" minibus in Rogerstone on social media at around 6am on Tuesday morning, and within two hours it had been shared more than 200 times.

Mrs Probert said: “I’m heartbroken. It is a valuable bus – not necessarily financially but emotionally.”

The bus was one of a pair used by Mrs Probert and friend fellow childminder Alison duMayne-Liddell - who died of cancer in Novemebr 2013. The two were called "lovely and splendid" by the children they looked after - and this motto was painted on the side of the buses.

“After Alison died, we had to sell her bus and I took on the children she looked after," said Mrs Probert, "I put the ‘lovely and splendid’ on the back of the bus in silver.

Alison duMayne-Liddell and Amanda Probert. The pair of childminders had matching minibuses prior to Alison's death. Amanda's has now been stolen

“It has emotional memories for many people. I’ve had parents on the phone in tears about it.

“The only good thing is that we’re in lockdown, so I couldn’t have taken the children anywhere.”

The bus was stolen around 10.30pm on Monday, May 25 and a neighbour of Mrs Probert has CCTV footage which is being reviewed. “I realised it was taken around 5.15am this morning as I looked out of the window and saw it had gone.”

The missing minibus has a distinctive 'splendid and lovely' text written on the back

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “At 5.25am yesterday morning, we received a report that a black, Ford Tourneo minibus, registration AV12 VXW had been stolen from St John’s Crescent in Rogerstone, Newport.

“We believe the vehicle was stolen sometime overnight from 10pm on Monday, May 25, into the early hours of 5am the following morning.

“Officers are investigating and appealing for anyone who may have any information on this incident, or if you have seen the minibus to please get in touch, on 101 or DM us on Twitter or Facebook.”

Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or on their social media channels and quote the reference number 78 26 2020.