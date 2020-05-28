A STALKER who refused to accept a relationship was over was jailed after he continued to defy a restraining order and harass an ex-girlfriend.

Craig Annett, 33, of Williams Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, made his victim’s life so miserable, she contemplated ending her life, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The defendant was jailed in February for 18 weeks for breaching a restraining order imposed for stalking his former partner.

But he continued to harass her when he was released from prison in March and has been locked up for an additional 20 weeks.

Annett pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said: “The victim is very troubled by this unwanted attention. She has shut herself away and she is scared of the defendant.”

He read out her victim impact statement which revealed how the defendant’s offending had made her “depressed and anxious” and she had contemplated ending her life.

Mr Jones said she told of how: “I feel I have to constantly watch my back. It has been the most awful time of my life.

“I cry myself to sleep every night. I don’t know how much more I can take.”

Thomas Stanway, mitigating, said on his client’s behalf: “He struggles with the breakdown of relationships.

“The defendant accepts his conduct was deplorable.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Annett: “This was a deliberate and persistent breach which caused the victim considerable distress.

“The relationship has come to an end and she does not want it to continue. It is something you have to accept.”

As well as jailing him for 20 weeks, the judge imposed a five-year restraining order for the defendant not to contact the woman.

Annett will also have to pay a surcharge upon his release from prison.