THIS evening's Clap for Carers could be the last after its founder said it had become “politicised”.
Annemarie Plas, who on March 28 founded the weekly show of support for health and care workers, said she had been “overwhelmed” by the support for the ritual, but that it was better to stop when it was at “its peak”.
“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised,” she said. “I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”
This week marks the 10th Clap for Carers event, which has been taking place on doorsteps across Gwent and the UK every Thursday at 8pm.
