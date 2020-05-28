A 60-YEAR-OLD woman from Ebbw Vale is missing, having last been seen at around noon yesterday.
Judith Curtis, 60, is from the Rassau area of the town, and Gwent Police are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as 5’ 2” tall, of medium build, with short, dyed red hair.
She also has two tattoos - one on her ankle of a devil, and one on her wrist of a black symbol.
Ms Curtis was last seen wearing a purple top, with purple sports leggings and trainers which are black and blue in colour.
READ MORE:
- DHL Supply Chain Ebbw Vale to close: 80 jobs on the line
- McDonald's confirm when every drive-thru across the country will reopen
- Tonight's ‘Clap for Carers’ could be the last - are you taking part?
Anyone who has seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 2000184506 or 404 27/05/20.
Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.