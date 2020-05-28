AN ambitious plan to try to ensure no-one in emergency shelter in Wales during the coronavirus crisis has to go back onto the streets or into unsuitable accommodation, will be backed with £20 million from the Welsh Government.

Funding of £10m to date has meant that more than 800 people have been housed since lockdown began.

Many were previously forced to sleep on the streets or were ‘hidden homeless’ - living as ‘sofa surfers’ or in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

The £20m of new funding is intended to build on that progress and to help change the approach in Wales to homelessness in the long term.

Councils are being asked to plan to transform services and the accommodation system to help those currently in temporary accommodation to move to a longer term home, and to ensure dignified suitable options for those who face homelessness in the future.

Announcing the funding ahead of a virtual summit on homelessness with local authorities, registered social landlords, health services and the third sector, housing and local government minister Julie James said:

“The collaborative effort of the sector to accommodate homeless people during the pandemic has been incredible.

"Getting over 800 people off the streets or away from unsuitable accommodation has not been easy but by working together we have made a big difference to the lives of these people.

“This does not, however, mean we have resolved homelessness in Wales. We have achieved a temporary reprieve, but it remains our goal to end homelessness and we will not see people forced back onto the streets.

“This crisis has provided us with a unique opportunity to change the services and change lives for the better and I am truly excited about this.

"This funding, together with the collaborative approach we have taken so far gives me confidence that we can now make a significant step towards achieving our goal of ending homelessness in Wales.”

Jon Sparkes, chair of the Homelessness Action Group and chief executive of Crisis, said people facing homelessness are the most exposed to the coronavirus threat, and that swift, decisive and early action by the Welsh Government, councils, and other public services and charities has successfully protected many people.

“This has been a very challenging time for many of us but it shows how much we can achieve by working together," said Mr Sparkes.

"We now need to urgently start the next phase of helping people into safe and secure homes, so that we don’t see people forced back onto the street or into unsafe temporary accommodation.

“I look forward to seeing in due course the Welsh Government’s plan to prevent and end homelessness for good, as the Homelessness Action Group recommended.”