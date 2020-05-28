TUI has extended the suspension of holidays for UK customers until at least the end of June due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
The UK’s biggest tour operator had previously cancelled all trips up to June 11.
It has also suspended its Marella Cruises sailings up to July 30.
Tui said in a statement that it has extended the suspension of holidays “due to the ongoing travel restrictions”.
A 14-day quarantine for international arrivals is due to begin in the UK on June 8.