THERE have been no new reported deaths from coronavirus in Gwent today, but five new cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales.
This is the fifth day in the past six that no new deaths from the disease have been reported in Gwent
The number of deaths in Gwent thus remains unchanged - by the Public Health Wales measure - at 263.
The total number of confirmed cases in Gwent now stands at 2,527, though the actual figure will be higher.
Wales-wide, 1,307 people have died from coronavirus - an increase of 14 on yesterday - again by the Public Health Wales measure which counts only laboratory-confirmed deaths from the disease. The Office for National Statistics figure, published weekly, is higher, as it measures based on death certificates where coronavirus is mentioned.
Public Health Wales now puts the number of confirmed cases across Wales at 13,725. Almost 81,500 tests have been carried out in Wales, including 1,555 yesterday.
Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population in Gwent, at 540.8. But four other parts of Wales now have higher rates - Rhondda Cynon Taf (655.1), Merthyr Tydfil (643), Denbighshire (582.2), and Cardiff (556.8).
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area now has 275 deaths, by the Public Health Wales measure, and the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales has 252.