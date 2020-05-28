A BURGLAR is facing a jail sentence for hitting a police vehicle after stealing a car and driving it dangerously while being pursued by officers.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Colin McBlain, 33, of Stamford Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, admitted a number of offences.
He pleaded guilty to burglary, the attempted theft of a SsangYong Rexton SUV, making off without paying for £40.12 of fuel, the aggravated vehicle taking of a Citroen Xsara Picasso car and dangerous driving.
MORE NEWS
- Newport High School's new headteacher on the challenges of starting new role in lockdown
- Coronavirus: Newport care homes call for urgent financial help
The offences took place in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar on April 14.
McBlain, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.
Judge Catherine Richards adjourned his sentence to June 11.
The prosecution was represented by Jenny Yeo and the defendant by Stephen Thomas.