THIS evening is the tenth week that Gwent residents will join people up and down the country to join in thanking key workers for their contribution over the pandemic.
The Clap for Carers movement has seen communities come together and produced some positivity in a time where that has been lacking.
Tonight's clap is the last official one, as it's founder said it was better to stop when it was at “its peak”.
Here is a look back at how you have been paying tribute to our NHS staff and key workers over the last eight weeks.
Lacey Hall, 10, and Alfie Johnson, seven, from Newport saying ‘Thank You’. Picture: Becky Jones.
Alisha and Caitlin Taysome made posters to help them show their appreciation for key workers in Fleur-de-Lys. Picture: Leanne Taysome
Gemma Polak sent in this picture of her children’s digital display in their window. Picture: Gemma Polak.
Chris Foley with 18-month-old Hugo in Newport. Picture: Laura Foley
Cally Tinton, 13-week-old Freddie and partner Paul showing their appreciation in Cwmbran.
Newport Sea Cadets paying tribute to key workers. Picture: Lisa Summer Hayes.