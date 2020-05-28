FISHERMEN from the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery made an incredible discovery on the bed of the Severn estuary.

When out inspecting the area at low tide ahead of the fishing season, Martin Morgan and his brother Richard spotted an Auroch horn wedged in to a sandbank.

"A sandbank had shifted and created a stream," said Mr Morgan. "Me and my brother spotted the horn on the side of that sandbank.

"It's an incredible find. Of all the years I have been out here I've never found anything like that.

"We brought it back, and the video has gone viral.

"Professor Martin Bell at Reading University has been in touch with us, and once the pandemic clears we will get it looked at.

"I think they were extinct in the UK about 3,000 years ago. At that time the area would've been woodland, and after rising sea levels it has now been claimed by the sea.

"We found it close to a peat or clay ledge which had tree stumps turned to peat and think it was washed out from there."

Aurochs were an ancestor of modern cattle. The species were last seen in Poland, and became extinct in the early 17th century.

(An Auroch horn on the bed of the Severn estuary. Picture: Martin Morgan.)

The fisherman have set up a petition against catch and release measures being placed upon them by Natural Resources Wales.

"It is ticking over nicely," said Mr Morgan. "We have over 2,500 signatures now,.

"If we get 5,000 it has to be debated at the Welsh Parliament, and I am confident we can get there."

You can find the petition here.