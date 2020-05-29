PEOPLE from two different households in Wales will be allowed to meet up outdoors from Monday, first minister Mark Drakeford is due to announce later today.
Under the new rules people who live in the same local area will be allowed to meet up as long as they maintain social distancing and hand hygiene measures.
Mr Drakeford will say: “We know people have missed seeing their families and friends over the last three months while the stay-at-home regulations have been in place.
“From Monday, people from two different households in the same local area will be able to meet up outdoors. They must continue to maintain social distancing and strict hand hygiene.
“We are also asking people to stay local – by local we mean, as a general rule, not travelling more than five miles from home to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.
"There will be exceptions – for example, travelling to work, to seek care and shopping for essentials if they aren’t available locally.
“Staying local will help keep Wales safe.”