THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Harri Pullen

Newport drug dealer Harri Pullen was caught with a mobile phone inside prison which he said he was using to contact his ex-girlfriend after their relationship broke down.

The 22-year-old was already serving five years and six months in custody for trafficking heroin.

He was jailed for an extra eight months at Cardiff Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to having the phone in the city’s jail.

Jason Price

A terrified elderly woman thought Jason was going to strangle her after he kicked down her front door as he burgled her house.

The 47-year-old, from Abertillery, was high on drink and drugs when he walked towards his victim with an electrical wire as she confronted him.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Ali Mazhar

Grandfather Mazhar Ali returned to drug dealing after he lost his job and police unearthed £16,000 of amphetamine and cannabis at his home.

The 51-year-old, of Commercial Road, Newport, was sent to prison for six years in 1997 for trafficking heroin.

He was locked up for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine and cannabis with intent to supply in the city on February 9.

Luke Thomas

Dangerous driver Luke Thomas led police on a high-speed chase in Newport in a stolen car and was only brought to a halt when officers used a stinger.

The device shredded the tyres of his Volkswagen Golf after he was spotted in the Bassaleg area last October.

Thomas, 25, from Cardiff, was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for three years and two months.

William Hayward

William Hayward, from Newport, had to be subdued with Tasers as he tried to escape from police after he was caught whilst banned from driving for the 18th time.

The 33-year-old punched one officer twice in the head as he and colleagues tried to arrest him following a high-speed chase in the city.

Hayward was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Varinder Sanghera

A drug trafficker labelled a “sad and useless dealer” by his own barrister has been jailed after he travelled from Port Talbot to Newport 13 times to pick up heroin and cocaine.

Varinder Sanghera, 40, was sent to prison for five years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying cocaine in Port Talbot near his home village after picking up the drugs in Newport.