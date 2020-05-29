A ROUND-UP of recent speeding cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

ADRIAN BROOKS, 63, of Riverside Terrace, Newbridge, was fined £406 after he admitted speeding at 87mph in a 50mph zone in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN H SPOONER, 51, of Pen Rhiw Bica, Newbridge, was fined £338 for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

NATHAN GEORGE DARBY, 33, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was fined £377 after he admitted speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £37 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 21, of Mining School Close, Crumlin, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Newbridge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

TAMMY WAYMAN, 44, of Berthon Road, Little Mill, Monmouthshire, was fined £153 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Pontllanfraith.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANN ELIZABETH BALDWIN, 69, of Fferm y Bryn, Tredomen, Caerphilly, was fined £117 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Ystrad Mynach.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IEUAN BROWN, 31, of Marlborough Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newbridge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHANE BURGESS-YOUNG, 45, of George Street, Pontypool, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN ANDREW COOK, 55, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newbridge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEIGH ALLAN FORTEY, 44, of Springfield Court, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Ystrad Mynach.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.