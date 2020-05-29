A FIRM which operates serviced apartments in one of Newport's most recognisable city centre buildings is celebrating after winning an award.

Quay Apartments, which has 14 apartments in Clarence House, in Newport, has been named Best Serviced Apartment in South Wales and Cardiff for 2020 in the Prestige Hotel Awards.

The company has been open in the city since late 2018.

When the apart-hotel opened, one of the four brothers behind the scheme Ali Tariq said: “Newport has a lot to offer already, but also much a lot more to develop and as we saw the rise of Salford Quays and Manchester, we hope to see the same for Newport.

“The name Quay Apartments came from the first ever site, Salford Quays, which was a lot like Newport but on a small scale. Like we saw an opportunity in Salford Quays, we also see a bigger opportunity in Newport."

Mr Tariq said they chose Clarence House as the site for the apart-hotel as it was on the banks of the River Usk and would fit perfectly with the Quay Apartments brand.

The apartments will be on the top two floors, which have great views of the city, the ports, the bridges and the river.

The apartments include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. They have wifi, a fully-fitted kitchenette, king, double or twin beds, a 43in flat screen 4D wall-mounted TV, a dining area and relaxing sofas.

Quay Apartments has the scope to get 14 more apartments on the floor above its present ones in the building after Newport City Council loaned Clarence House's owners £750,000 for a project to convert two upper floors into apart-hotel accommodation and make improvements to the building

Quay Apartments also operate 15 apartments in Manchester, 20 at Salford Quays (Media City) and another 23 in Leeds city centre.

Mr Tariq said: "We are over the moon to win this award. We are very happy with the staff that have worked extremely hard through these times and ensured the safety of our guests."

The Quay Apartments Team also has plans to expand its serviced apartment portfolio through out UK.