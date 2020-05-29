A THIEF who stole alcohol from a supermarket and threatened a member of staff has been locked up.
Aaron Smith, 30, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, was jailed after he admitted shoplifting £35 in alcohol from Morrisons in the town and public disorder.
He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer, the offences being committed on May 20.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how the case was “so serious because a threat of direct violence was made to someone in their workplace”.
Smith was jailed for 12 weeks.
He will also have to pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from prison.