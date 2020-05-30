ALDI have launched a new product for pets to stop them overheating and keep them cool during the summer months.

The month of May has served as a pleasant reminder to the nation of how glorious the weather can sometimes be in the UK.

Last week saw the hottest temperatures of the year so far and many people took to sunbathing in their gardens, as well as in parks and on beaches, after the government eased some lockdown measures on Sunday, May 10.

MORE NEWS:

To help keep your pet by your side, and feeling cool while you soak up the sun, the discount retailer is selling cooling mats priced from £4.99, as part of a variety of new pet accessories being launched in stores and online as part of its Specialbuys range.

When did the pet mats go on sale?

The supermarket began selling the mats, along with other items in the pets Specialbuys range on Thursday, May 28.

Proving extremely popular, all of the range’s cooling mats have now sold out online at aldi.co.uk and it is not known when they will be back in stock.

However, you can still purchase the mats in store.

What mat designs are there?

The range features various designs, such as a circular watermelon printed mat as well as a lemon printed option.

The mats can be easily cleaned with wipes and stay don't require any freezing to keep them cool, as they are specifically designed to remain at a cool temperature.

What else is in the range?

As part of the pet range, Aldi is also selling a set of three cooling dog toys for £7.47 which includes a ball, shark and bone.

Other items in the range include cooling pet bowls priced at £2.99 each and a luxury pet bed bundle for £18.99.

It’s worth noting that if you choose to purchase any items in the range online, you will have to pay a delivery fee of £3.95 if your order is under £20.