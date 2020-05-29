A 26-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in an incident at Caerphilly Castle last night.

The victim, from the Caerphilly area, is being treated for stab wounds at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where his condition is described as stable.

A 30-year-old man from the Deri area was also injured in the incident, and was treated for superficial wounds at the scene.

A man who police believe may be ab;e to help them with the investigation is also being sought.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm last night on the banking of the grounds of Caerphilly Castle.

The attacker left the scene on foot.

“We now have a team of dedicated officers investigating this incident," said Gwent Police Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in this area around the time of 8pm and 8.50pm to please contact Gwent Police.

“We would also like to appeal for information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Scott Chamberlain from the Caerphilly area who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“This incident is obviously very concerning for local residents. We are now implementing a variety of patrol methods in the area to assist us in our investigation and there will be an increased police presence throughout Caerphilly town.

"A police cordon is also in place, while our investigation continues.

“If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 200186323. You can also send us a direct message on our Facebook and Twitter pages.”