FAMILIES and friends will be able to meet outside in Wales from Monday, revealed First Minister Mark Drakeford.

The First Minister announced that, starting next week, two households will be able to meet outdoors, although they will still need to follow social distancing measures.

To help lower the risk of increasing the spread of the coronavirus, the new guidelines say you should not be travelling more than five miles from home to meet another household.

“We recognise what people have given up to help Wales slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Mr Drakeford. “I want to thank everyone for everything they have done – by sticking to the rules, we are all helping to protect each other and help our NHS respond to the pandemic.

“We know people are missing seeing their family and friends – the latest evidence, which underpins this review, means we can make some changes, to enable people to meet again, if it is done outdoors and locally, and people continue to follow the social distancing guidance.

“We are learning more about this virus every day and we know the risk of transmission is lower outdoors than indoors. That’s why, if we all remain two metres apart, two households will be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

“However, a lower risk doesn’t mean no risk. Even in these circumstances it is vital we all maintain social distancing so we can continue to tackle the spread of this virus.

“Now and in the days and months ahead we all have a personal responsibility to make sure our actions don’t contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

“Please help keep Wales safe by staying local.”

The review is based on the latest scientific evidence from SAGE and the advice of the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, who say the virus only survives for minutes outside but for hours on indoor surfaces.

As well as meeting in public outdoor spaces, the changes allow meeting in private spaces - such as gardens.

Beauty and tourist spots will remain closed.

Other changes to the regulations include allowing weddings and civil partnerships to take place if the bride or groom is terminally ill.

The First Minister said non-essential retail businesses should begin preparing to reopen, as long as they can comply with social distancing, ahead of a decision on when they will be able to open on June 18.

Other areas under consideration for the next review include increased childcare and public transport services, allowing people to move house, and reopening outdoor activities and training facilities for "non-professional elite athletes" to train.