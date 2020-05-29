THERE has been one new reported death from coronavirus in Gwent today, and a further five new cases of the disease have been confirmed by Public Health Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent - by the Public Health Wales measure - now stands at 264.

The total number of confirmed cases in Gwent now stands at 2,532, though the actual figure will be higher. Four of the five new Gwent cases were in Newport, with one in Monmouthshire.

READ MORE:

Wales-wide, 10 new reported deaths have been announced today, tasking the total to 1,317. Again, this is based on the Public Health Wales measure which counts only laboratory-confirmed deaths from the disease.

The Office for National Statistics figure - published weekly - is higher, as it measures based on death certificates where coronavirus is mentioned.

Public Health Wales now puts the number of confirmed cases across Wales at 13,827, with 102 new cases reported today. More than half of these (56) were in north Wales.

The number of tests carried out in Wales yesterday was 2,743, taking the total to 84,224.

The rate of cases in Newport per 100,000 population is 543.1, which continues to have the highest in Gwent. Four other parts of Wales now have higher rates - Rhondda Cynon Taf (662.6), Merthyr Tydfil (648), Denbighshire (604.2), and Cardiff (559).

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area now has 277 deaths, by the Public Health Wales measure, and the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales has 255.