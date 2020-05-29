THE FAMILY of a 56-year-old woman who died in a house fire in Caldicot yesterday has paid tribute to a "loving mother, grandmother and wife".

Charmaine Slater died following a fire at her home in Deepweir yesterday.

Her family has released the following tribute: "There are no words to describe how we, as a family, are feeling.

"For those who knew Charmaine knew she was a loving mother, grandmother and wife.

"Charmaine absolutely loved her music and would often ride her mobility scooter to the shops, blasting her favourite reggae tunes.

"She was well known around the castle grounds where she liked to go to feed the ducks and other wildlife, often stopping off at the local pub for a nice cold drink.

"Charmaine thrived off having a simple life, spending time with her beloved dogs and enjoying her favourite soaps.

"We cannot thank the community enough for all their kind words and gestures, but ask for privacy during this time so we can begin to process our shock and grief."

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire.