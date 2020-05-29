BURGLARS targeted 13 homes in Rogerstone in one day, taking items including bikes, power tools, clothes and money.

The break-ins were reported overnight between Thursday, May 21 and the following day in Barry Walk, Gaudi Walk, Grindle Walk, Llangorse Drive, Royce Walk and Waterside Walk.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Everyone is very nervous around here. We want people to be aware."

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are reminding residents in the Rogerstone area of Newport to remain vigilant after a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported on Friday, May 22.”

Three mountain bikes, a purse with an undisclosed amount of cash inside, four power tools, two battery packs and a woman’s motorcycle jacket were all taken from six of the houses. The remaining houses that were reported were found to have had nothing taken but were still broken into.

Sergeant Roly Giles said: “This amount of burglaries and attempted burglaries in one area, and one evening alone, is very unusual and particularly for this area of Newport.

“Nearly all of these incidents featured similar patterns, where garages, gardens or sheds were broken into after locks were snapped.

“A number of properties have also reported that food has been eaten from fridges and freezers stored in garages.

“Investigations are ongoing and we have received reports that two men were seen acting suspiciously at around 3.45am and we would urge people to call in at the time they see any suspicious activity.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and secure their property best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible.”

Anyone who has any information on any of these burglaries or attempted burglaries should contact the police on 101 or through their social media channels quoting the log numbers below for the streets: