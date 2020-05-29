UK CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak will extend financial support for self-employed people during the during coronavirus crisis.

He has also unveiled plans to "adjust" the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) – otherwise known as the furlough scheme – by gradually reducing government support in line with general plans to ease lockdown measures.

Furloughed workers will continue to receive 80 per cent of their wages, but employers will be asked to make contributions towards payments.

“Our top priority has always been to support people, protect jobs and businesses through this crisis," Mr Sunak said. "The furlough and self-employment schemes have been a lifeline for millions of people and businesses.

“We stood behind Britain’s businesses and workers as we came into this crisis and we stand behind them as we come through the other side.

“Now, as we begin to re-open our country and kickstart our economy, these schemes will adjust to ensure those who are able to work can do so, while remaining among the most generous in the world.”

­— Changes for self-employed workers

The UK government's current Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be extended from August.

Claimants can apply for a second and final grant covering up to 70 per cent of their average monthly trading profits, paid out in a single instalment covering three months' worth of profits.

The grant will be capped at £6,570 in total, and applications for that second grant will open in August.

The plans effectively extend the SEISS for three months, although the amount of support will be slightly lower than the government offered to claimants of the initial grant.

Further guidance on the second SEISS grant will be published on June 12.

­— Changes for furloughed workers

The chancellor also announced further details for the government's furlough scheme (CJRS).

From August, the amount of government support will be reduced gradually, with businesses asked to contribute more.

In August, the government will pay 80 per cent of wages (to a cap of £2,500) and employers will pay employer National Insurance contributions (ER NICs).

In September, the government will pay 70 per cent of wages (to a cap of £2,190) and employers will pay ER NICs and 10 per cent of wages (to a cap of £2,500).

In October, the government will pay 60 per cent of wages (to a cap of £1,875) and employers will pay ER NICs and 20 per cent of wages.