A COCAINE dealer who assaulted emergency workers at a police station after his arrest has been locked up.
Liam Skym, 24, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 months for his “abhorrent crimes”.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer and assaulting a custody detention officer at Ystrad Mynach police station.
The offences were committed on January 13, 2019.
Skym was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge David Wynn Morgan.
Outside the court, Gwent Police’s investigating officer, PC Mark Powell, said: "Liam Skym was convicted at crown court following his arrest for some of the most abhorrent crimes, including supplying class A drugs to members of the public and assaulting emergency workers.
"The very people employed to protect and reassure us all.
“His prison sentence should serve as a reminder that this behaviour will not be tolerated and any found committing such offences will be put before the courts."