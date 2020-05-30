A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

NATHAN JAMES GOUGH, 33, of Heather Close, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 36 weeks after he admitted stealing tools and electrical tools from a garage in the town during a burglary and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft in April.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge after his release from custody.

SHAUN THOMAS, 41, of no fixed abode, Risca, was jailed for 30 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and harassment.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge after his release from prison.

GERAINT JOHN GILLARD, 29, of Upland Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 15 months, after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent in Cwmbran.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 compensation.

Gillard must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

DONNA MARIE ADAMS, 50, of Central Avenue, Newbridge, was fined £80 after she admitted stealing perfume worth £19.99 from Boots in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KIERON DAVIES, 33, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to the theft of food from the city’s St Woolos Stores and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge, £85 costs and compensation of £15.94.

UGUR ULKER, 29, of Lundy Drive, Newport, was fined £300 after he admitted possessing cocaine and the criminal damage of a police cell in the city.

He must also pay £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £27.02 in compensation.