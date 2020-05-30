THE WELSH Ambulance Service is asking the public to have a say on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trust is inviting people to share their experience of accessing the service, whether through 999, 111 or its Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service.

It is also looking to gather the public’s views on ease of access to information, as well as how they found the process of offering to help with equipment and volunteering.

Rachel Marsh, the Trust’s director of strategy, performance and planning, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been the greatest challenge in health and social care for a generation.

“We’ve made every effort to provide the best possible service while in the throes of this global health emergency, which has included enlisting the support of the military and the redeployment of more than 200 colleagues into key areas of the service, like 111.

“Patients are at the heart of our service, so we’re keen to hear about how this has felt on the ground by the people we serve, people in Wales.

“We’re not out of the woods yet but as a forward-thinking ambulance service, we’re starting to turn our attention to lessons learned and what more we could have done and can still do.

“You don’t have to have accessed our service to take the survey, and any and all feedback is welcome.”

To take the survey, visit smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WASTCOVID19 before Friday, June 12.