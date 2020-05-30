This family business in Newport has been around for 100 years and still prides itself on providing customers with the best possible service. As Brooke Boucher found out the coronavirus pandemic has done nothing to change that.

THIS 100-year-old Newport butchers has persevered throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure it is still serving their loyal customers.

Robert’s Butchers, on Gaer Road, Newport, not long after celebrating 100 years in the trade in January, found themselves working through a pandemic and lockdown.

Luckily the business has been able to stay open given that it sells essential goods but had to change the way it has been doing business for years and for the first time.

They are still getting fresh stock delivered daily but are only allowing two people in the shop at any one time to adhere with social distancing guidelines. Opening hours have stayed the same and they are also asking that you queue outside at two metres apart as well.

Robert Amphlett, who started working in the family butchers when he was 14. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Robert’s Butchers, owned by Robert Amphlett, 60, want their customers to know that they are doing everything in their power to serve everybody safely and effectively.

The business was started in the 1920s by Mr Amphlett’s grandmother Annie and was originally in Pontypool market.

At that time it was known as Ann’s Pantry, and stocked cooked meats.

Once the business expanded, her son Tony took over and renamed it Tony’s Butchers.

Years later the family opened a stall in Abergavenny Market - which is still there - and moved the main business to Newport.

Robert Amphlett started working in the shop when he was just 14 years old.

This year he has been in the business 47 years.

The business moved to the Gaer in 1999, and now Mr Amphlett says he could not see themselves anywhere else.

“All my family worked in the business,” he said.

“It was bigger in the 20s, but then supermarkets took over. Supermarkets have affected the trade.

“There’s not a lot of money going into the industry and there’s not a lot of butchers left”.

However, Mr Amphlett said he has a very loyal customer base – with people even travelling in from the valleys to buy meat.

He describes the business as a “traditional farm butcher” and the packed display ranges from different cuts of beef and pork to chicken and bacon to their own range of sausages and beef burgers.

They offer an extensive range of sausages – from Welsh dragon, pork and leek, pork and bramley apple and even ones with no added fat for a leaner option.

“People eat a lot more chicken and are more health conscious,” added Mr Apmhlett.

However, he says the best seller is still their steak.

The father prides the business on still selling traditional cuts and believes that is why he still has many returning customers.

“It’s something different, it’s like what they’re seeing on TV on MasterChef,” he said.

His son, Tim Amphlett, 27, like his dad also came into the business straight from leaving school. He would work part time in the holidays, and just carried on doing it as a full-time job as he enjoyed doing it.

Roberts family butchers in Newport celebrating 100 years L-R Robert Amphlett, Mike Johnston and Tim Amphlett. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I look forward to taking over in the future. I’ll carry on as I am,” he said.

Mike Johnston, 26, has been working there for four years and said he “wouldn’t want to work anywhere else”.

And Mr Amphlett added that the shop has always been a source of joy to him.

“I’ve enjoyed working here,” he said.

“It’s gone really quickly. Can’t wait for another hundred years.”.

To find out more information on Roberts Butchers, head to @RobertsButchersNewport on Facebook or call them on 01633 253010.